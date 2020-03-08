Runners take off for 42nd Annual Shamrock Run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There was a sea of green in the First Ward Saturday afternoon!



The 42nd annual Shamrock Run was held at the Old First Ward Community Center.

Nearly five-thousand runners took part in the pre-Saint Patrick’s Day tradition.



All of the money raised will be given to the community center to help fund programs including, daily meals, an after school program and a community garden.



The celebration will continue next Saturday with the old neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade through the First Ward.