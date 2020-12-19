Russell J. Salvatore Foundation donates 40 copies of book detailing Buffalo baseball history to public libraries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Russell J. Salvatore Foundation has donated 40 copies of the recently released book The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries.

The library says the book, edited by James H. Overfield includes “highlights the stories, statistics and photographs of hundreds of players, owners, managers and legends from Buffalo’s lengthy baseball history,” the book covers time periods from pre-Civil War to the present day.

Officials say it’s an updated version of the 1985 book The 100 Seasons of Buffalo Baseball, authored by Ovefield’s late-father Joseph M. Overfield.

The book was published locally by Billoni Associates Publishing.

We’re told the book is available at local retailers and for borrowing at the Buffalo & Erie County libraries’ 37 locations with a library card.

“We are so very grateful to Mr. Salvatore for this generous gift and for the

many, many ways he contributes to the betterment of life in Western New York.” Mary Jean Jakubowski, Library Director

Russell Salvatore was on-site for the book donation and spoke about the importance of the book’s availability throughout Western New York.

“I think it is important to make this book available to everyone through our most accessible local institution, the Library, where reading, learning and discovery are encouraged and the thousands of free resources are outstanding.” Russell J. Salvatore

For more information about the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries, click here.

View picture from the event below: