BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A prominent hospitality icon in Western New York celebrated a big birthday on Sunday.

It’s Russell Salvatore’s 90th birthday, and of course his party was nothing short of extravagant.

The black tie theme for the night was black and gold. There was live music and mountains of shrimp served on ice carvings. Salvatore owns Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More, as well as Salvatore’s Grand Hotel in Williamsville. He’s donated to countless charities over the years and has been a staple in Western New York. He tells us he feels blessed to be a part of this community.

“I feel all the love in the room. I didn’t realize I was that loved. I do a lot for the city and i enjoy doing it and I will continue. I feel so good inside. I feel like I’m floating on a cloud,” Salvatore said. “I’m so happy and if I turn 91 I’ll probably do it all over again, who knows. I’m happy to get all my friends here tonight.”

Salvatore was also presented the key to the city by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.