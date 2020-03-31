Russell Salvatore finds new way to connect with customers

(WIVB)-Celebrities across the country have been serenading us with songs during this time at home, and our own local celebrity Russ Salvatore is doing just that.

Salvatore has been in the hospitality business his entire life, but for the time being the hotel and restaurant business has slowed down and he’s been missing one of his favorite parts,talking to customers.

“I’m okay until it comes to around 4 o’clock at night when I used to go to the podium and greet people. I miss it so much. Now I’m with my dogs,” Salvatore said.



With everything closed, he still wants to put a smile on their faces, so now he’s learning to connect with people virtually.

“I put that video of me singing on my Facebook and I got about 100 Hits and every day. I put on a little number. It keeps the communication going,” Salvatore said.

He says he won’t stop until they open up again. While the restaurant is empty he’s just glad he’s found a new way to fill people’s hearts.

“We’ve got to stick together let’s pray let’s keep our head up and hope the sun comes out and things get a little bit better.”

To join in on the song with Russel Salvatore, click here.

