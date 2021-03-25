Russell Salvatore surprises Pembroke basketball team with $6,000 check to reach fundraising goal

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Pembroke Girl’s Basketball Team got the surprise of a lifetime today at Russell’s Steakhouse.

During a surprise press conference. Russ Salvatore referred to his gift as a “small” check, but to these girls and their coaches, it meant the world.

The Pembroke team, who has been working to reach their fundraising goal of $200,000 was presented with a $6,000 check.

This means after years of fundraising, raffles and countless donations they’vecc The girls, and organizer of the event, Mike Wilson, were speechless.

“Russ, I can’t even thank you enough…This means so much to all of us. We’ve been working so hard to hit that 48,000 dollar mark to hit over 200,000 and we came up short, and this is…I don’t even know what to say.”

This fundraiser started ten years ago when another coach’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. All of that money will be going to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

It’s a dream that’s been 10 years in the making and has finally been reached, thanks to the generous western new york community, and the incredible dedication of the Pembroke girls basketball team.