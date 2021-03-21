Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market and ConnectLife teamed up to combat urgent blood donation need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market teamed up with ConnectLife to host a blood drive Sunday.

Because of the shortage of blood right now, the organization is in need of donors.

The blood collected during the drive will only be used in Western New York.

“We’ve lost thousands of blood drives. It’s been more and more difficult to get blood from many of our blood centers. We’ve been having blood drives with companies and schools. The need for blood has gone up. It is a two-fold problem. We are in a great need for blood. There is an urgent need for blood donors.”

Everyone who donated blood received a coupon for a Paula’s donut and a coupon for a pint of ice cream from Perry’s ice cream.

Donors also each received a gift card from Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market as well.