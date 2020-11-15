Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market opens in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)-It’s grand opening weekend for a new artisan market in North Tonawanda.



Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market features items made by more than 50 local artisans. The store was converted from a mid-1800s barn and includes farmhouse decor, re-purposed home furnishing, clothing, candles, artwork, gourmet treats, and more. Store owner John Pirrone says this gives the community the ability to shop locally while supporting local artists.

“We came up with a solution because our artisans in the community were not able to display their art because of the pandemic and things of that nature, so we decided to create a store.”



The market offers online shopping and curbside pickup. To finish off grand opening weekend, the store is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be future events there such as wine tastings, vintage artisan d-I-y classes, live music nights and more.



The store will be open year-round, 7 days a week.

THE LATEST: