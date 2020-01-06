Sabres auctioning Skills Challenge jerseys to benefit Buffalo Sabres Foundation

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Sabres will be auctioning off the jerseys, pant shells, and socks the players wore during the Sabres Skill Challenge this past Sunday.

Starting today, and until 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, the auction is open at auction.nhl.com

If you missed it, the jerseys were modeled after those worn by the players from the Campbell and Wales Conference teams at the 1978 NHL All-Star Game in Buffalo. 

All jerseys will come with a certificate of authenticity, and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. 

