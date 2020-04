(WIVB)-Buffalo Sabres Captain Jack Eichel is helping in the fight against coronavirus once again.



The face of the franchise teamed up with equipment company Bauer to donate 13-hundred face shields to health care workers at Erie County Medical Center.



Officials at the hospital said they’re extremely grateful for his kind gesture, but this isn’t the first move he’s made.



Earlier in April, Eichel purchased 5,000 protective shields for area hospitals