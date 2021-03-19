Sabres fans disappointed about postponed game, won’t be refunded for COVID-19 test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who were planning on attending Saturday’s Sabres game aren’t just out of luck, they’re now also out of 64 dollars.

On Friday, the NHL announced the game would be postponed after some players on the Boston Bruins entered COVID-19 protocol. Saturday’s game was going to be the first open to the general public at Key Bank Center after Gov. Cuomo announced sports venues could reopen under restrictions at 10-percent capacity.

Fans will be reimbursed for the ticket to Saturday’s game, the team is also giving them tickets to a game next season.

But people will not be refunded the 64 dollars they had to pay for a COVID-19 test. Under the Governor’s restrictions, fans have to be tested three days before the game they’re going to, and show proof of a negative result in order to attend.

One of the hopeful fans who were planning to go to Saturday’s game is Melody Martin. She tells News 4 she was looking forward to doing one of her favorite things: going to a Sabres game.

“I’ve been to a ton of one o’clock Saturday games, those are my favorite to go to. I was thinking about driving down there, getting there a little early and just driving through the city – kind of bringing back the good memories,” Martin said.

Although she’s disappointed about Saturday’s game, like a true fan she says she might be interested in going to a game at some point this season.

“This season, like I said, everything is just going so wrong; I don’t expect anything to go right,” Martin said. “But if they do allow fans to go at some point, I’m sure I’ll be looking at possibly doing it again.”

It’s not clear when the next game that fans can attend will be. The team’s website asks people to check back for information on future games.