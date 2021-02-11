Sabres fans waiting for more details after Cuomo OKs spectators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres fans like Bob Simpson have their eyes glued to their email inboxes.

“Probably going to hear from them soon. They’re trying to figure out, I’m sure, what’s going on,” said Simpson, who has been a Sabres season ticket holder for eight years.

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said large stadiums and arenas, ones that can fit 10,000 or more people, may open to fans at 10% capacity starting February 23rd. In that case of KeyBank Center, that would mean fewer than 2,000 people. Fans must be receive a negative PCR COVID-19 test no more than three days prior to the event. All plans to welcome spectators must be approved by the New York State Department of Health. So far, only the Brooklyn Nets have received approval.

“The state is closely working with large venues and major event organizers throughout New York and reviewing plans to safely return a limited number of spectators for competitions and entertainment,” state department of health officials said in a statement. They wouldn’t say whether one of those plans is from the Sabres.

Hours after Cuomo’s announcement, the Sabres released a statement calling it a “great step forward”. They also said ticket information and safety protocols would be announced when they are available.

“It wasn’t an automatic, ‘Yes we’re in,'” Simpson, a local teacher, admitted thinking when he first thought about attending a Sabres game.

“It’s definitely a tough decision,” he added. “Obviously being an educator, we are on the list to get vaccinated. So that kind of helps my peace of mind a little bit, that I do have that vaccination and so on.

“But it really comes with a cost-benefit analysis when you really think about it. How much tickets are costing and then if we have to get tested. If we’re using the Buffalo Bills model, are we going to pay for that?”

The Bills welcomed fans into two of their playoff games in January, with the permission of New York State. Each fan had to pay $63 to get a COVID test prior to the game.

This development also extends to concert venues. A spokesperson for the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center says there have been discussions of holding concerts in 2021, but nothing confirmed at the moment. If there are events, the spokesperson said they would be following state guidelines.

At Artpark in Lewiston, they held 81 events during their 2020 season, but no amphitheater concerts, according to officials. There are plans for amphitheater concerts this upcoming summer, contingent on New York State guidelines, for their 2021 season.

“It’s going to take responsibility from all of us,” said Artpark president Sonia Clark.