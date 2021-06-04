“Sad and dismal” situation at ECMC as police wait for update on injured officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police personnel continue coming and going from the Erie County Medical Center, where Officer Jonathan Negron remained in critical condition as of late Friday morning.

Kristin Russo, the 1st Vice President for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, says officers will keep praying until Negron returns home.

“We were at the hospital (Thursday),” Russo said. “It was a pretty sad and dismal situation.”

Negron, 29, who has been with the department for two years, was injured while chasing a vehicle into Cheektowaga Thursday morning. Police said the suspect’s vehicle hit a light pole, which fell on top of Negron’s police cruiser. The officer suffered head and spine injuries, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, and was in critical but stable condition Friday morning.

Flynn also said that at one point, Negron was placed in a medically induced coma. Prosecutors said he was still in that coma as of about 12 p.m. Friday.

Russo says ECMC officials have been tremendous in accommodating officers who show up to support Negron.

“They provided us with water, pop, a ton of food,” Russo said. “They couldn’t have been nicer. They put us in a room so that we could all be together. We’ll continue to do that until we hear more information and he comes home.”

Peter Cutler, a spokesperson for the hospital, acknowledged that support.

“ECMC routinely provides resources to support family, friends, and loved ones of trauma patients,” Cutler said.