Live Now
Watch constant updates from the Atlantic Coast as Dorian roars offshore

Salamanca teacher named in Child Victims Act lawsuit against the school district

Local News

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A teacher has been named in a lawsuit against the Salamanca School District, filed under the Child Victims Act.

The lawsuit says Michael Dupont monitored students who were assigned to in-school suspension, in the 2002-2003 school year.

The suit claims Dupont worked to determine whether students came from either broken or single-parent homes.

Eventually, the suit claims Dupont improperly touched the plaintiff on a regular basis.

News 4 has confirmed, Dupont is on the sex offender registry. He surrendered his teaching license after an arrest in 2008.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss