Salamanca teacher named in Child Victims Act lawsuit against the school district

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A teacher has been named in a lawsuit against the Salamanca School District, filed under the Child Victims Act.

The lawsuit says Michael Dupont monitored students who were assigned to in-school suspension, in the 2002-2003 school year.

The suit claims Dupont worked to determine whether students came from either broken or single-parent homes.

Eventually, the suit claims Dupont improperly touched the plaintiff on a regular basis.

News 4 has confirmed, Dupont is on the sex offender registry. He surrendered his teaching license after an arrest in 2008.