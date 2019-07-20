Sales spike for air conditioners as heat continues

(WIVB)– One of the hottest commodities during hot weather is an air conditioner.

That’s keeping thousands of businesses busy, especially those that sell AC units.

Sales have spiked along with the temperatures in the past few days.

At a home depot in Syracuse, workers say this is a sharp contrast with the sluggish sales for AC units up until now.

Home Depot Operations Assistant Jerry Wentovich says, “A lot of people like after the last 2 days, as soon as they announced that the weather was going to be hot for the next couple-three days, people started to come in, grabbing just what, anything they could. Before that, the last heatwave, it was kind of the beginning of the season, so people were holding off because it was up and down, so they weren’t aggressive about getting them, but right now they’re just trying to stay cool.”

Air conditioners are usually considered more effective than fans because they remove humidity from the air.