Salvation Army, Niagara Falls Peacemakers giving food to those in need

(WIVB)–The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls is teaming up with the Niagara Falls Peacemakers to provide help for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Army is holding drive-through and physically distant perishable food giveaways as well as making food deliveries to those who can’t leave their homes due to health or transportation restrictions.

“As week three of food deliveries finished up, we began to realize this level of work wasn’t sustainable for such a small team, said Major Steve Carroll, co-commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls.“We reached out to our advisory board for assistance and Ezra stepped up.”

The Niagara Falls Peacemakers will assist The Salvation Army by making food deliveries to six households a day 5 days a week.

“During a time like this with so much uncertainty, The Niagara Falls Peacemakers are thrilled to connect with another great organization that is just as passionate about serving our local community,” said Ezra Scott Jr,organizer of Niagara Falls Peacemakers.

Those within The Army’s service area, (Niagara Falls, Town of Niagara, Lewiston, Youngstown) can call the Buffalo Ave office 716-283-7697 and make a same-day appointment. The delivery routes can take between 45 minutes and 2 hours depending on where the needs are throughout the greater Niagara Falls area.

People are asked to pick up their food package unless there is a serious hardship.

