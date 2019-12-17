Salvation Army says Red Kettle Drive is struggling this year with donations and volunteers

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive is its biggest fundraiser, but the organization says the drive isn’t having much success this year.

“We’re about $30,000 behind where we were at this point last year, said Director of Operations Annette Lock. “We know we have seven days left and an approximate amount of what we’ll raise in those seven days tells us we’re going to come up quite considerably short of what our goal is.”

She says the organization is halfway to their goal of $450,000 for the Western New York region, but is worried they won’t reach it this year.

“Right now our division is down about 24 percent from previous years, but the need is still just as great if not greater and so we need to find ways to be able to make up that deficit,” she said.

She says some of the reasons for the fewer donations this year include, a late start to the holiday season, not as many volunteers, and businesses closing down.

“We expected going into the season, we would face more challenges reaching our Red Kettle goal,” Lock said. “We know with the less number of days this year that we have to ring in, we know it’s a little more difficult to raise the funds.”

If they don’t reach their goal, she says they will have to look into closing programs and services.

“It’s the difference between being able to say yes or no when a family or an individual comes through our doors and asks for shelter or food. Or the number of nights we can be out on the street with our street feeding team or is our after school program going to be able to function at the budget level we’ll be at after this season,” Lock said. “Those are the questions we have to ask.”

The Salvation Army does offer what they call “Kettle Pay,” which allows people who don’t have cash on them to still have a way to donate. You can donate through apple or google pay with this new feature. For ways to volunteer click here.