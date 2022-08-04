SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced Thursday that an outdoor concert featuring Sammy Hagar & The Circle scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to illness.

“I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up [Thursday] and realized that’s just not possible,” Hagar said. “My apologies to the Redheads for the inconvenience, I hope to make it up to you soon!”

However, there will still be music on Saturday. “Dirty Honey,” who was scheduled to open the show, will perform a free show on Saturday at 8 p.m.

A new show date has not been announced, but tickets for Saturday will be honored at it. Alternatively, refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date.