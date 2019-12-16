Santa visits Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y.–Kids and their parents got to see Santa Claus at Buffalo’s Waterfront Sunday.



Jolly old Saint Nick appears at the Ice at Canalside every Sunday in December, as well as Christmas Eve. He says downtown Buffalo is a fun place to be during the holidays, even though it’s quite the trip from his workshop at the North Pole.

“Buffalo is just magnificent during the holidays. We have a tree lighting out here, we have an outdoor ice rink that most places don’t have. It’s a wonderful place to come down and visit,” said Mr.Claus.

If you didn’t catch Santa Sunday, he’ll be back at Canalside next week from noon until 2:00 p.m. He’ll also be there Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. until noon.