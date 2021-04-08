‘Save our Stages’ relief program now accepting applications

(WIVB) — The federal Small Business Administration is now accepting applications for the “Save our Stages” program.

One billion dollars is included specifically for live venues, performing arts groups and independent movie theaters.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talked about the program earlier this week in Jamestown.

He says the money will be a lifeline for the arts and cultures that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

“They had no money, no people coming, no income, to pay the expenses: The employees, the rent, and everything else. So I worked very hard for the legislation called ‘Save our Stages’ to help the National Comedy Center, Chautauqua Institution and so many other institutions.”

Senator Schumer adds, money from the recently passed American Rescue Plan for Chautauqua County, its cities, towns and villages, total about $74 million dollars.

For more information about the program, click here.