‘Save the Michaels of the World’ gets $500,000 in funding in fight against drug addiction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More money will help a group in Buffalo that helps people who are struggling with drug addiction.

State Senator Tim Kennedy announced, $500,000 will go to “Save the Michaels of the World.” The organization was started after the death of Michael Israel, 10-years ago after he died by suicide following his personal battle against opioids.

Michael’s father Avi Israel says the money will help the organization provide more complete services.

Co-Founder Avi Israel said, “Save the Michaels is going to become an outpatient clinic, and a one-stop-shop to where we will provide group support, and help with again getting into treatment, and access to treatment within 24 hours.”

In the year 2019 alone, “Save the Michaels of the World” helped nearly 10,000 people to recover from drug addiction.