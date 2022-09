BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers will spend the month of September cleaning the Scajaquada Creek.

The group is trying to promote the restoration of the waterway. With 100 volunteers helping in the clean up process, organizers say its important to focus on clean up efforts now before more garbage and microplastics end up in drinking water.

The state has also started cleaning up coal, tar, and other toxins found in the mouth of the creek.