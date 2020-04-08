Scharfenberger names Sister Mary McCarrick Buffalo Diocese COO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sister Mary McCarrick has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Diocese of Buffalo by Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward Scharfenberger on Wednesday.

McCarrick was formerly the Diocesan Director of Catholic Charities from 2010 to 2018.

“Sister Mary, along with the other members of the Leadership Team, will be identifying best practices here and elsewhere, capturing efficiencies and working to ensure that we are providing our parishes with every essential support they need to serve, minister and advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ across Western New York,” Scharfenberger said.

The diocese says McCarrick will be responsible for overseeing all administrative functions of Diocesan departments as well as developing an advisory process to get input from all members of the diocese in the development and implementation of priorities and initiatives, the Diocese of Buffalo says.