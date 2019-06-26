Scharf’s German Restaurant closing its doors for good

Scharf’s German Restaurant und Bar is officially closing its doors after being in the Buffalo area since 1967.

In a Facebook post the restaurant said, “a year ago, we went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy, hoping that the protection from creditors would help us find profitability again or at least a chance to break even. Unfortunately, in spite of our best efforts, we were unable to find that.”

Later in the post, the Scharf family and staff thank customers for the many years of support and friendship.

Scharf’s last day will be this upcoming Saturday, June 29.