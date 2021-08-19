School Bus driver shortage has reached a critical level in some local districts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to mitigate a growing bus driver shortage, the Buffalo Public School District is delaying the start of after-school programs. The board president, Louis Pettruci, said earlier this week he hopes the programs will return in late fall.

Other school districts like Niagara Falls have experienced a similar shortage.

“The situation is the same in Niagara Falls. Our bus company needs bus drivers and bus associates, there’s no doubt about it,” said Mark Laurrie superintendent of Niagara Falls Schools.

Laurrie says they’re hosting a job fair to help fill the bus driver and other positions in the district. At the Lake Shore Central School District, they’ve taken to YouTube to get bus drivers behind the wheel. Check out Lake Shore’s video here.

“So far, they’re really talking up the video. I thought it was great,” said Perry Oddi, transportation supervisor at Lake Shore Central Schools. “Application-wise, we’re getting a couple of applicants off of it none panned out as of yet, but we’re hoping to get a little bit more.”

Bus Driver Links