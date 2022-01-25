School bus issues continue for parents and students at BPS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The school bus driver shortage continues to affect Buffalo Public School students. News 4 reported on the initial problems on Monday, but parents are still frustrated with the district and the bus company for the delays or no-shows.

While using a tracking app on Monday, Maria Montes noticed her 8-year-old daughter hadn’t left Buffalo Public School #6 at her normal dismissal time. She said when she called the school, she was told there was no bus driver available until after 5 p.m.

“I did get an email, but it was at dismissal time. So obviously there was no regard to time for the parents to actually have enough notice.”

Jillian Parisi’s son stood at the bus stop for a ride that never came.

“He was out there, waiting, waiting, waiting, the bus never showed up. It was getting to be 9 o’clock and I called the school and asked what was going on,” she said. “They said they didn’t know, just that a lot of buses were held up.”

Representatives with Buffalo Public Schools released a statement to News 4.

“The District appreciates and is mindful of our parents and caregivers who continue to take the time to inform us of delayed buses. This communication is very important to us. The following options are available to assist parents and caregivers when experiencing delays:

Download the FirstView bus tracking app. This will provide service notifications if a bus is running late. It is available in the App Store, Google Play, or the transportation page on the District website.

Call your child’s bus terminal with questions about late buses.

200 buses: 716-874-0544

300 & 400 buses: 716-835-5410

500 buses: 716-826-4771

600 buses: 716-896-1171

700, 800 & 900 buses: 716-894-4778

If you are unable to get through due to high call volume, call the District’s Transportation department at 716-816-4895.

Report service complaints to Transportation@buffaloschools.org”