School districts in Erie County’s “yellow zone” face tough choices amid new testing requirements

(WIVB) – Individual school districts in Erie County’s Yellow Zone are now having to make some big decisions.

The random COVID-19 testing requirements could force some of them back into virtual mode.



At Lindbergh Elementary School in the Ken Ton School District, kindergarten, first grade, and Special Ed students have been in school.

Second, third and fourth graders were supposed to start coming in Monday.

But now, being in a yellow Zone and faced with the requirement to randomly test 20 percent of the in-school students and staff, the Ken Ton School District faces new hurdles in figuring out how they will conduct those tests if hundreds more students return on Monday.

“ We’re already going through checklists, we already have conversations happening with agencies and partners to hire people to come in and do this testing, but folks, this is a very tall order and I’m not quite sure that we can accomplish it so I do not want to lie to you as a community,” said Sabatino Cimato, superintendent of the KenTon Union Free School District.

“ I think it’s important for people to realize there’s nothing easy about this decision making,” said Ken-Ton parent Antara Satchidanand. “No matter what the district does, people are gonna be unhappy because it’s a really difficult time”