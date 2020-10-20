WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A popular restaurant in Western New York is welcoming customers again.
Schwabl’s in West Seneca reopened Tuesday. One of the reasons for their extended closure was the fact that they were seeing so many out-of-town license plates in their parking lot.
Schwabl’s is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays.
It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.
LATEST:
- Woman suffers serious injuries after Buffalo shooting
- Schwabl’s restaurant reopens
- Walmart predicts a change in ‘center of plate’ Thanksgiving preparations
- Watertown Area Voter Guide
- Netflix previews Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’