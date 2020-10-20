Schwabl’s restaurant reopens

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A popular restaurant in Western New York is welcoming customers again.

Schwabl’s in West Seneca reopened Tuesday. One of the reasons for their extended closure was the fact that they were seeing so many out-of-town license plates in their parking lot.



Schwabl’s is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays.



It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.

