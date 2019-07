BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo is making it easier for you to get rid of unwanted food.

The ‘Scrap It’ program is handing out compost buckets at several sites around the city. These buckets will hold food scraps including fruit, coffee grounds, and nuts.

After collecting the food, you can drop it off at the Broadway Market and other locations across the city.

The city has collected 1,500 pounds of food-waste so far.