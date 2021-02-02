Sean Ryan calls on NYSDOT, CSX Transportation to solve collision problems at Young Street Bridge

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– After multiple collisions at the Young Street Bridge in Tonawanda, Senator Sean Ryan is urging CSX Transportation and the New York State Department of Transportation to work together and solve the ongoing problem of collisions.

“We need to get creative to find a way to put a stop to the bridge collisions on Young Street. It’s clear that truck drivers from Canada are not getting the message, and something must be done to fix the problem. I am confident that if CXS and the NYSDOT put their heads together, we can implement smart solutions to this ongoing problem,” Ryan said.

Today I wrote to CSX and the NYS Dept. of Transportation urging quick action to address the issue of truck-bridge collisions in the City of Tonawanda.



The Young St. CSX bridge has been struck 64 times in the last 20 years – a big public safety issue. A solution is long overdue. pic.twitter.com/2kqb1vqFFH — Senator Sean Ryan (@SenSeanRyan) February 2, 2021

Three truck-bridge collisions happened at the Young Street CSX railroad bridge this week – bringing the total to 64 since the year 2000. The City of Tonawanda banned truck traffic on the section of Young Street leading to the bridge back in 2019, but that has not stopped the crashes.

Ryan says drivers from Canada attempt to use Young Street as a shortcut to the 290, leading to numerous accidents. He wrote to CSX and NYSDOT and offered to set up a meeting with both agencies, to solve the issue before a truck carrying more hazardous materials strikes the bridge.