Sean Ryan calls to shutdown crematorium

(WIVB)– Assemblyman Sean Ryan is calling on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to temporarily shut down a Northtowns crematorium.



A plume of thick black smoke was seen rising from Amigone Funeral Home on Thursday.

In a statement, the owner says the smoke was the result of a system bypass.

Ryan says the initial investigation found the crematorium reached an excessive heat from burning too many bodies at once. He calls it a catastrophic failure and wants the DEC to suspend their operating permit during the investigation.



“The community was promised that a population control system would protect them and that it would work. But it failed, and we need to figure out why it failed and to make sure it never happens again.”

The state DEC and Amigone officials are both conducting full investigations into the black smoke