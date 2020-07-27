Searches for Black-owned businesses skyrocket on Yelp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Black-owned businesses are seeing a surge in sales amid nationwide protests, according to a recent report by Yelp.

Even during the pandemic, people can’t seem to get enough of Buffalo Soul restaurant across the street from Shea’s in downtown Buffalo.

“Our key to the soul chicken, that’s our specialty chicken, it’s dipped in our specialty sauce. It’s just really really good,” said owner Jamey Alexander.

But about a month ago, owners Jamey and Brandy Alexander say they noticed something change after a list of locally Black-owned businesses went viral on social media.

“And that very next day we saw the spike. It was non stop phones ringing, online orders,” said Brandy Alexander.

More people are searching for places owned by Black people in an effort to support the Black community amid nationwide protests, according to a new report by Yelp. In the report, the searches for Black-owned businesses jumped by 7,000% compared to the same time last year.

And it’s not just restaurants.

According to Yelp, the search for Black-owned boutiques increased by 331%. 161% more people are searching for Black-owned coffee shops. The search for Black doctors? That’s jumped by 183%.

The Alexanders say they’ve also learned of more Black-owned businesses in western New York. But Brandy says growing support isn’t just from Black people.

“A lot of people from surrounding suburbs, Amherst, Clarence. We have a lady that her whole family comes from Elma, you know once a week. Niagara falls, it’s been all over. Not just minorities, all people, all ages, said Brandy.

“They’re able to blend and speak with other people and other minorities and everything so it’s been great for the cultures to blend with each other and everyone see that we’re all trying to get to the same goal of equality,” said Jamey.

Find a full list of local Black-owned businesses below: