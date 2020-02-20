Season pass holders urged to file complaint after Fantasy Island closure

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many customers who bought season passes are frustrated after the closing of Fantasy Island.

Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney tells News 4 that Apex, the California- based company that owns Fantasy Island, always paid their taxes on time and were good citizens since the company took the park over in 2016.

He says Apex paid about $78,000 a year in taxes and Grand Island received a third of that. Whitney says he was blindsided by the news that Fantasy Island was closing.

He says he’s called Apex officials to try to get answers, especially for people who bought season passes.

Whitney says it’s disappointing that he hasn’t heard back yet. Many people have been directed to call the Attorney General’s office.

“That is the next route, that’s going to happen but again let’s see where they go with this and not really hit the panic button at this point and hopefully everything comes to a good solution,” said John Whitney.

Whitney says he’s also talked to State Assembly member Angelo Morinello and reached out to State Senator Chris Jacobs for help.

The Attorney General’s office says people must file a complaint with their office and if there are enough complaints, their office will be able to look into it. For the complaint form, click here.