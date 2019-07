BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The second phase of a contest to find a new vision for the Skyway, began today.

More than 100 submissions were received by the end of the first phase, last month.

Up to 20 of the submitters are now being asked to take the next step by adding a full technical proposal with graphics, that can be made into a presentation.

The Governor’s Office says the winning design wins $100,000.