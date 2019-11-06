Secondary homeowners can apply for state funding to help offset damages from Lake Ontario flooding

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo announced Wednesday the application period for the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program is open.

Qualifying secondary homeowners directly impacted by the Lake Ontario flooding from January 1 to September 30 will have up to $8 million allocated to them for assistance.

Cuomo says residents with second homes in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wayne counties are eligible to apply to receive up to $50,000 in state funding to help offset damages to the residences.

Application criteria for homeowners includes:

Homeowners who were impacted by flooding Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019.

Second homeowner applications will be accepted from Nov. 6, 2019, through Dec. 10, 2019.

Second homeowners with a qualified gross income of less than $275,000 may apply. However, priority will be given to those with a qualified gross income of $175,000 or less.

Funding to address damages to secondary homes will be considered following the fulfillment of primary residence applications, which will be given priority. Primary homeowners must have applied by the Oct. 31, 2019 deadline.

“The aftermath of historic flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River has had a disastrous impact, and we are fortunate to have the resources available to aid repairs on both primary and secondary residencies,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we embark on regionally-significant rebuilding and resiliency projects across the region, it is equally important that New York provides financial assistance to help homeowners in these communities with their recovery efforts.”

