Section of Route 400 closed this weekend for bridge work

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A northbound section near the end of Route 400 will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday due to bridge repair work, the NYS Department of Transportation announced.
The section that will be closed runs from Union Road (Route 277) to Seneca Street (Route 16). A detour will be available utilizing Center Road.
The DOT says the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed by inclement conditions. The section planned to be closed is shown below.
