See what Buffalo’s Museum of disABILITY will be used for following its closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Four days after it was announced the Museum of disABILITY History is closing its doors, we’re learning more about the history of the place, and what it will now be used for.

The Chief Administrative Officer of People Inc. tells us the museum opened in 1998, by the former president and CEO of People Inc.

He was teaching a class at UB and had a really hard time finding resources for those with developmental disabilities.

He started the museum with just one employee who was tasked with finding information and exhibits.

After more than two decades it grew to be much more with a museum director and four part-time docents working there.

“There’s things that relate to sports, there’s things that relate to toys, the history of institutions, we have an infocar exhibit, there’s exhibits on cemeteries that were tied to the various institutions. Just anything that related to the history of the field of developmental disabilities.. the area of developmental disabilities.” Nancy Palumbo, Chief Administrative Officer, People Inc.

Palumbo says this pandemic caused hardships for the museum with the lack of admission tickets.

The building will now be used to train new and current employees at People Inc. inc and will be used for educational purposes.

“It really is nice space because the gallery where the exhibits are — all along the walls are boards of that detail the history of institutions and the field of developmental disabilities, and those will remain so it will be a very informative training space for the new employees coming in.” Nancy Palumbo, Chief Administrative Officer, People Inc.

Some items will remain inside, but some exhibits will be sold off or given back to those who loaned them to the museum.

Other merchandise that was being sold in the museum store is now on sale.

To find more information about the sale, click here.