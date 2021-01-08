SEFCU pledges to donate $125 to FeedMore WNY for every point the Bills score this postseason

(WIVB) – A local credit union is giving WNYers even more reason to cheer on the Bills- by helping FeedMore WNY sack hunger.

SEFCU will donate $125 to FeedMore WNY for every point the Bills score in the playoffs.

“Hunger and food insecurity impact all communities, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic. SEFCU remains committed to doing all we can to help food pantries and shelters provide individuals and families with the support they need now, and hope for brighter days ahead,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana. “Since Buffalo averages more than 30 points per game, we look forward to donating lots of money to FeedMore WNY as the Bills light up the scoreboard and make a deep run toward a championship!”

“FeedMore WNY is incredibly grateful for the longstanding partnership of SEFCU. Through the years, their generous donations and sponsorships of events have helped feed hungry children, families, veterans, and older adults throughout Western New York,” said Lisa Woodring, chief development officer for FeedMore WNY. “We are excited and appreciative of SEFCU’s latest initiative to make a $125 donation to FeedMore WNY for every point scored by the Buffalo Bills during the playoffs. FeedMore WNY is cheering loudly for SEFCU and the Buffalo Bills!”