Self-driving car forum held at UB

People in Buffalo had the chance to learn more about self-driving vehicles and their possible affects on the city .

The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council held a community forum at the University at Buffalo Saturday.

It’s part of a series of discussions organized by Arizona State University’s consortium for science. People had the chance to learn more about the technology and its possible uses.

The input from the discussion will be shared with transportation planners from around the world.

