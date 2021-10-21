Sen. Gillibrand raises awareness for heating assistance program

(WIVB) — Not only are housing costs spiking, so are heating bills.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the feds to get federal heating relief out as we inch closer to the winter months. During a press conference today she mentioned the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is also known as LIHEAP.

Gillibrand says programs like this are a lifeline for people during the cold winter months.

“That’s why I have written to the HHS secretary to ask that his year’s LIHEAP funds out as quickly as possible,” said Senator Gillibrand.

For more information on LIHEAP, click here.