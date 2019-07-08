Sen. Schumer trying to secure $25 million to bring traffic back to Main St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer was in Buffalo on Monday afternoon to announce his efforts to secure a $25 million BUILD grant for the city.

Schumer says the money would be used for the last stage of the “Cars on Main” project, which he says would bring traffic back to Main St. and connect downtown Buffalo to Canalside.

According to Schumer, urban planning eliminated vehicular access to the lower portion of Main St. in the 1980s.

In recent years, Schumer says he has secured $33 million in federal funding for the city’s Main St. transformation project.

This comes after the recent announcement that M&T Bank would be adding 1,000 new jobs at Seneca One Tower.