Senator Jacobs calling on Albany to throw away proposed Substantial Equivalency rule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Senator Chris Jacobs is calling on Albany to throw away a proposed rule that would give public school districts oversight on private and religious schools in their district.

If the rule passes, public schools would have responsibilities on the quality of instruction at both private and religious schools.

The heads of multiple private and religious schools joined senator Jacobs in opposition to the proposed rule.

The president at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute said today that the substantial equivalency requirement would take choice away from education.

The public comment period for this proposed rule will run through September 2.

This is expected to come before the board of regents for its consideration in the fall.