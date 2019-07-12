Senator Jacobs condemns State Parole Board as convicted killer is forced to relocate to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Senator Chris Jacobs is once again speaking out against the State Parole Board for granting early release to convicted killer Richard LaBarbera.

Due to their decision, LaBarbera will be assigned to live in Buffalo.

Jacobs says he was shocked and angered to learn the decision will assign LaBarbera to the Buffalo parole office and he will have to live in the community.

“Richard LaBarbera is not welcome in Rockland County and he is not welcome in Erie County either. However, these are the deplorable circumstances we find ourselves in due to the disgraceful actions of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handpicked appointees to the New York State Parole Board,” Jacobs said.

He added, “These board members have repeatedly ignored the voices of victims and their families in favor of the most vicious criminals in our society. This madness cannot continue.”

In the full statement Senator Jacobs says: