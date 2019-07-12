Senator Jacobs condemns State Parole Board as convicted killer is forced to relocate to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Senator Chris Jacobs is once again speaking out against the State Parole Board for granting early release to convicted killer Richard LaBarbera.
Due to their decision, LaBarbera will be assigned to live in Buffalo.
Jacobs says he was shocked and angered to learn the decision will assign LaBarbera to the Buffalo parole office and he will have to live in the community.
“Richard LaBarbera is not welcome in Rockland County and he is not welcome in Erie County either. However, these are the deplorable circumstances we find ourselves in due to the disgraceful actions of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handpicked appointees to the New York State Parole Board,” Jacobs said.
He added, “These board members have repeatedly ignored the voices of victims and their families in favor of the most vicious criminals in our society. This madness cannot continue.”
In the full statement Senator Jacobs says:
“I was shocked and angered when I learned the New York State Parole Board’s ill-advised and irresponsible decision to release convicted killer Richard LaBarbera has resulted in him being assigned to the Buffalo parole office and that he will be living in our community.Senator Chris Jacobs
This monster was convicted of brutally assaulting, raping, sodomizing and murdering 16 year-old Paula Bohovesky in Rockland County in 1980. He has never repented for his crimes, continuing to blame his accomplice for the heinous torture and murder of this innocent teenager. He should have never gone free.
Richard LaBarbera is not welcome in Rockland County and he is not welcome in Erie County either. However, these are the deplorable circumstances we find ourselves in due to the disgraceful actions of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handpicked appointees to the New York State Parole Board.
These board members have repeatedly ignored the voices of victims and their families in favor of the most vicious criminals in our society. This madness cannot continue.
For my part, I will continue to challenge and vote against the Governor’s appointees to a board whose primary concerns should be the safety of our citizens and justice for victims and their families. I will continue to sponsor and support legislation to reform our broken parole and criminal justice systems that are failing law-abiding people while favoring convicted felons.
I only the hope the Governor and the Democrats who control the state legislature hear our outrage and help put an end to these miscarriages of justice.”