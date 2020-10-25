Senator Kennedy pushes for NBA to play in Buffalo

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–State Senator Tim Kennedy wants to bring professional basketball to Buffalo.

Kennedy sent a letter to the NBA commissioner and the Toronto Raptors president suggesting the KeyBank Center as a temporary home for the Raptors if the U.S Canadian border remains closed.



Cross-border restrictions forced the Blue Jays to move their home games to Sahlen Field this summer, which ultimately worked out well.



Kennedy says Buffalo has what it takes to host NBA games.

“The fact we had the Blue Jays play here and our community came together in a moments notice and were able to host not only this incredible major league team, but doing in such short order was a demonstration of what we have as a community.”



Kennedy adds that Buffalo is a professional sports town, with an NBA fan base ready to welcome a team with open arms.

LATEST: