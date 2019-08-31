Senator Kennedy says he’s against new license plates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Democratic State Senator Tim Kennedy says he’s against the new license plates that New Yorkers will soon have to pay for.

Kennedy is also the senate transportation chair.

The governor’s proposal will require drivers whose license plates are more than 10 years old to buy a new one for $25.

If drivers want to keep their old plate number that’s another $20. This will go into effect next year.

Kennedy is calling for people to stop it from going into action.

“I’m with the community. I don’t think the community should be nickle and dimed for a new product that they don’t necessarily need. I think we need to stand together and get that message out there. I think across the state we’re hearing that,” Kennedy said.

The head of the state DMV said the governor wants to lower the fee for these new plates.