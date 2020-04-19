Send a shout out featuring furry friends from the Niagara County SPCA

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Niagara County SPCA is giving you the chance to show some love to your friends in a special way.

The shelter is now offering pet shout outs, videos that show its animals wishing a happy birthday or positive words to make your special someone smile.

The videos are a way to raise money for the SPCA since the COVID-19 pandemic has brought traditional event fundraising to a halt.

Visit NiagaraSPCA.org for more information.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.