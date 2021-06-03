Seneca casino employees, guests encouraged to wear orange

SENECA NATION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Employees and guests are encouraged to wear orange at Seneca casino locations.

This is being done in honor of 215 indigenous children whose remains were discovered in a mass grave at the site of a former Indigenous school in Canada.

The discovery was made last month at the former grounds of the school northeast of Vancouver. The school operated between 1890 and 1969.

The Seneca Nation President says the discovery is another gruesome reminder of the treatment and terror of generations of Indigenous people.

A moment of silence was observed at the casinos at 2:15 p.m.

MORE | Tappo Day Club apologizes and promises to revise ‘offensive’ dress code