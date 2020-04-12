Seneca Nation issues stay at home order

(WIVB)- The Seneca Nation is issuing a stay at home order for the whole territory.

President Ricky Armstrong is asking everyone who lives on Seneca land to only leave their homes for essential travel and business.



The move comes as an employee in the Seneca Allegany administration building tests positive for coronavirus. That employee has not been at work since Monday.



President Armstrong says the nation has no reason to worry.

“I know hearing of a positive case within our community may be frightening for our people. But let me give you every assurance that the nation is taking this development very seriously and doing everything within our power to protect our entire community,” Armstrong said.

The Seneca Nation added that they have been approved for a rapid coronavirus test.

Details on when kits will arrive are still being worked out.