NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Voters across the country have selected Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino as one of the 10 best gaming destinations in the United States outside of Las Vegas. This is the only casino within 450 miles of Buffalo to be recognized in this nation-wide vote.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino placed sixth on the list, according to USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It was among 20 nominees submitted by their panel of experts. Voting started in late July for a month-long competition, where readers were allowed only one vote per day.

Seneca Niagara Casino features more than 2,600 slot machines and 60 tables games, as well as the Seneca Sports Lounge. It is located within minutes of Niagara Falls State Park.

“It’s like we say, ‘nothing else comes close,’ and people from across the country clearly recognize that,” Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew said in a press release. “This recognition from USA TODAY is a credit to our team members. Knowing that so many people who visit Seneca Niagara truly enjoy everything our resort has to offer and see us as the best is very special. We are very grateful for the support and enthusiasm our guests have shown us over the past two decades.”

The casino is located at 310 4th Street, Niagara Falls. Guests can visit all day every day with the property open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. First opening their doors in December 2002, the casino opened their luxury hotel in December of 2005. They offer 26 stories of hotel rooms with features such as spas, restaurants, and performers.

