Seneca Resorts and Casinos will require masks for indoor shows, regardless of vaccination status

(WIVB) – Seneca Resorts and Casinos will require masks for all attendees and staff at indoor shows, regardless of vaccination status.

Seneca Gaming Corporation made the announcement of the new policy Monday, which was put into place “out of an abundance of caution”.

The mask requirement will be in effect for the Seneca Niagara Events Center and the Seneca Allegany Events Center only, and not to other areas of the resorts.

The resorts will host their first live entertainment performances in more than a year starting this weekend with Ron White in the Seneca Niagara Events Center on Saturday.

“In keeping with our unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our guests and team members, we believe a mask requirement inside our Events Centers, since physical distancing isn’t possible, is in everyone’s best interest,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO. “We want everyone to enjoy the return of live entertainment to our properties in the safest, most enjoyable way possible.”