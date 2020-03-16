Seneca Resorts & Casinos temporarily close in response to coronavirus

(WIVB)–As of 8 p.m., Seneca Resorts & Casinos will temporarily close.
Officials say this includes the entire resort and casino properties, including bars and restaurants.
All hotel guests must checkout by noon Tuesday.
Employees will continue to be paid for the two-week closure, and minimal staffing will continue for the next two to three days as operations wind down.
Anyone looking for information on hotel reservations already booked can call 1-877-8-SENECA between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to rebook a future stay.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos released this statement this afternoon:
Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members. We will temporarily close at this time and look forward to when we can connect with everyone again. We want to thank our first responders and healthcare workers who are working diligently during this pandemic. We will all get through this time together,” said Holly Gagnon, President & CEO, Seneca Gaming Corporation.
The Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors is committed to supporting the Seneca Gaming executive leadership during this time as we focus on the well-being of our guests and team members.”Klint Nephew, Vice-Chair Seneca Gaming Corporation Board of Directors