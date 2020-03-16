Seneca Resorts & Casinos temporarily close in response to coronavirus

(WIVB)–As of 8 p.m., Seneca Resorts & Casinos will temporarily close.

Officials say this includes the entire resort and casino properties, including bars and restaurants.

All hotel guests must checkout by noon Tuesday.

Employees will continue to be paid for the two-week closure, and minimal staffing will continue for the next two to three days as operations wind down.

Anyone looking for information on hotel reservations already booked can call 1-877-8-SENECA between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to rebook a future stay.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos released this statement this afternoon: